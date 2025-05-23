Govt determined to make administration transparent, accountable & public friendly: Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that the government is determined to resolve every citizen’s complaint in a time-bound manner, adding that its resolution is that the administration becomes more transparent, accountable and people-friendly.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, Gupta expressed that smiles on citizens’ faces is the true, and biggest victory of the government.

CM mentioned that during the public hearing which is her regular engagement before she leaves for office from her residence, she listens to the problems of the people, and accordingly directs the officials for their immediate solution.

The “Jan Sunvai” takes place on a regular basis at Gupta’s residence in the morning hours, at times even beginning at 7 am, and goes on up to 9 am.

During this Jan Sunwai, people from across the city come to the CM’s residence with problems related to their concerned areas, or on the administration domain and others.

On the other hand, people have responded positively to this initiative by the CM, and one can see members of the public from different age groups gathering near the CM’s residence.

Similarly, other ministers of Delhi also conduct such public hearings, giving time to the people and making it easier for them to approach them with complaints to get a solution. Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta also gives time to the people of his assembly constituency Rohini, and holds Jan-Sunwai, addressing peoples’ problems.

Talking of Parvesh Verma, the minister meets the public on a regular basis, listening to their problems at his camp office between 9 to 11 in the morning. Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood also conducts such a program in the Janakpuri assembly constituency, where people can directly approach him four days in a week at the camp offices.

Speaking to the newspaper on being asked about the initiative, a person who works for the private sector said that this Jan-Sunvai is something very important for a common man, giving the chance and platform to directly approach the ministers with problems.

Common people say that many times they become clueless about the administrational work and do not know how to go about various issues, but such hearings provide a place where they can come up with problems in an easier manner and get a solution for the same.