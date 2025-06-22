Govt committed to timely resolution of people’s grievances: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday timely resolution of the grievances of the residents is the priority of her government.

During a Jan Sunwai camp, Rekha Gupta informed that the Delhi government was working on implementation of the vision of PM Narendra Modi, wherein the grievances of the citizens could be addressed in a timely, transparent, and sensitive manner.

Advertisement

She said to find solutions to the problems faced by the people of the city, weekly Jan Sunwai camps are being organized in every district while round-the-clock Public Grievance Monitoring System (PGMS) is playing an active role to address their complaints.

Advertisement

Such camps are attended by officials from various departments, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police, Power and other concerned departments which are not confined to their offices but are holding public meetings at community centres such as schools, chaupals, and banquet halls to make people feel more at ease while presenting their concerns and expectations.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), these camps receive complaints related to departments such as Revenue, Delhi Jal Board, PWD, Food & Civil Supplies, Social Welfare, Health, DUSIB, Education, Irrigation & Flood Control, among others. Citizens also raise concerns related to the Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation, covering issues such as encroachments, dark spots, sanitation, potable water, sewage problems, stray animals, road maintenance, illegal constructions, non-functional street lights, and tree pruning. Officers present at the camps attempt to resolve issues on the spot while referring unresolved issues to the concerned departments for timely action.

The CM emphasized that these are not mere grievance redressal camps as they represent a commitment to listening to the people and taking swift action.

She mentioned that she also meets people at her residence to personally address their concerns so that citizens could feel connected to a responsive and responsible government.

“Public trust is our greatest strength. Our government is alert, compassionate, and fully committed to resolving every public issue. We are putting into action Prime Minister Modi’s belief that the government should function as a ‘sevak’ (public servant), not as a ruler. We are fully committed to serving the people with accountability,” Gupta added.