Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit inspected the Bhakra Nangal Project

His excellency, the Governor of Punjab Mr. Banwarilal Purohit inspected the Bhakra Nangal Project and its appurtenant structures on 26th November 2021, Friday.

He also paid respect to the departed souls who laid their lives during the construction of the project.

After his visit, he lauded the efforts being made by the Engineers and Staff of Bhakra Beas Management Board in maintaining the temple of modern India.

Appreciating the operation and maintenance of the project he commented that “the dedication and hard work of BBMB officials is clearly visible.”