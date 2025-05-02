Glass panels removed from press gallery in Delhi assembly

In a move aimed to reinforce transparency, empower media and strengthen democratic values, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has removed glass panels/shields enclosing the media and visitors gallery.

The decision was taken under directions of Speaker Vijender Gupta, with the intent of making the proceedings of the House more open and accessible to the media, which is a step towards greater democratic accountability.

Gupta informed that the removal of these physical barriers aims to eliminate the visual obstructions that hindered clear observation of legislative proceedings.

He said that accredited journalists will now be able to view the sessions of the House directly and without interruption, thereby facilitating more accurate and timely reporting.

Upholding the importance of media, speaker Gupta stated, “The media is the fourth pillar of democracy. Any obstruction to their work is unacceptable. This Assembly belongs to the people, and the role of the press is to keep the people informed. Transparency in the functioning of the Assembly is non-negotiable,” he added.

He further remarked that the installation of these barriers by the previous administration went against the very spirit of open governance and press freedom.

Gupta mentioned that placing such glass panels and blocking the media in a way was something which was not justified.

By removing these glass panels, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering the media and bringing democratic processes into the public eye.

As per speaker, this initiative also marks a pivotal step towards enhancing democratic accountability and restoring the Assembly as a transparent and people-centric institution.

Meanwhile, the speaker has said that the assembly is also taking up certain initiatives which will make the place more media friendly and also help them in working, such as a well equipped media centre which will have computers with internet facility for the media persons who cover the proceedings of the house.