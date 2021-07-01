Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed on Wednesday that two Genome Sequencing Labs are being set up, one in LNJP & the other in ILBS hospital.

Jain said that the labs will be functional in about one week.

“We are preparing two genome sequencing labs to study the mutating coronavirus, each in LNJP and ILBS hospital. Earlier, such samples were sent to the Central Government for the study. Now, Delhi has this technique and will be performed in two Delhi Government hospitals. It will take about a week for these labs to function,” he added.

Jain also said that the Delhi Government is preparing for the 3rd wave taking into account a maximum of 37,000 cases per day. He also stressed the need to keep following the Covid appropriate behaviour.

“We have not received any notice from the Central Government which states that there should be a particular kind of preparation for the Delta plus variant. Be it any variant, vaccination and using a face mask are the two ways to prevent infection,” he cautioned.

While responding to the queries about actions taken on markets, Jain said that the Covid Guidelines need to be strictly followed.

“Last time during January and February, when the Covid cases came down, like this time, people got complacent. They thought that the corona was gone. Having 1.5 years of experience, it is known to us that to be safe, we have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” he added.