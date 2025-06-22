Gangster wanted by Sonepat Police in a murder case nabbed

A gangster, Rakesh, who was wanted in connection with a murder at a dhaba in Sonepat, Haryana was arrested by the Special Cell team of Delhi Police, it said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown, an accused wanted in an extortion case was also arrested by the Special cell.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said that both the arrests made on the basis of tipoff.

Giving details about accused Rakesh, Kaushik said that the accused, who was absconding after killing one, Deepak alias Bhanja at Veer Dhaba in Murthal to avenge the murder of his brother-in-law in February this year, was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 from Commissioner of Police Sonepat.

In the second case, four assailants entered a grocery shop in Narwana, Haryana, demanding an extortion amount from the owner. Upon his refusal, they shot him in the abdomen, snatched the cash counter key, and looted Rs 2.5 lakh, the DCP mentioned.

Acting on a specific input, a trap was laid and the accused, identified as Naseeb, was arrested from Khanda Chowk in West Delhi, Kaushik added.