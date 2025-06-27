Gangster Manjit Mahal’s nephew shot dead in premeditated attack in Delhi

Deepak, the nephew of a jailed gangster, Manjeet Mahal, was shot dead during a morning walk in Delhi’s Bawana area, the police said on Friday.

According to police, the assailants carried out the crime with full preparations after keeping an eye on the victim’s movements for four days. They said while analyzing the CCTV footage during the probe into the case, it came out that the attackers had conducted a recce of Deepak’s residence and his daily schedule.

The assailants found that Deepak would go on a morning walk with his family on a regular basis . One Friday morning, two bike-borne assailants, seizing the right moment, fired six bullets at him killing him on the spot.

The attackers fled the spot immediately after committing the crime. Since the road ahead was closed, they took a U-turn and while returning, shot two more bullets at him leaving the spot.

The police suspect that the murder was orchestrated by Kapil Sangwan, believed to be operating from abroad, as part of a long-standing rivalry with Manjeet Mahal. “Deepak was shot dead at around 7.30 am this morning at the Nangal Thakran village in Bawana in outer Delhi by at least two unidentified bike-borne assailants,” a senior police officer said.

“Deepak’s father was also walking a few meters behind them. The assailants fired seven to eight rounds at Deepak, and he died on the spot.”

“His 10-year-old daughter, who was with him at the time, suffered pellet injuries on her hand. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is undergoing treatment and is now out of danger,” officer asserted.

The victim’s body has been sent to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital’s mortuary, where the postmortem examination is likely to be conducted by evening.

Although the deceased was a notorious gangster’s nephew, who had a long-standing rivalry with UK-based fugitive gangster, Kapil Sangwan, he himself had no criminal history. There have been no cases registered against him, mentioned the officer.

Deepak was into trading by profession. After he finished his BTech, he got involved in this profession and eventually resided in Delhi’s Bawana along with his family.

