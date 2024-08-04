Gangster involved in arms supply in Delhi Police net

The Delhi Police have arrested a man wanted in over a dozen criminal cases from the Dwarka Mor area, said officials.

The arrested accused was identified as Vijay Gahlot. According to the police, he is the member of a gang and was wanted in around 15 cases of murder, hurt, Arms Act, etc. registered against him at various police stations in Delhi.

Vijay Gahlot was also wanted in a sensational car-jacking case in Haryana’s Gurgaon.

Advertisement

The police received a tipoff that the gang member would come to meet someone on 55 Foota Road, Vipin Garden in Dwarka Mor. Based on the information, the police laid a trap and arrested him with a .32 bore imported revolver fully loaded with 06 imported cartridges.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to being a member of a gang. Further, he disclosed that he also worked as an arms supplier of this group.

He used to gather information about property dealers and builders and pass it on to notorious gangsters. The accused disclosed that he, along with his associates, Aman and Puneet, was also involved in a car-jacking and on verification it has been found that a U/S 379A/34 IPC has been registered at PS Palam Vihar in this regard, added officials.