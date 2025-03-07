From wheelchair to achieving dreams: Delhi Police head constable’s inspiring journey

For Anshu Mor, 2014 was a year of shattered dreams after an unfortunate accident resulting in losing her ability to walk, however a wheel chair brought secretly by her parents provided her wings to fulfill her dreams.

She joined Delhi Police last year as head constable (ministerial) in the first batch of 15 differently-abled recruits and underwent training for four months.

Hailing from a small town of Hansi in Hisar district of Haryana, Mor had represented her home state in the National Championship bagging a bronze medal in Javelin throw and Silver medal in Shot put events.

Recalling her journey, Mor stated that initially it was very difficult for her and she was hit by a truck while she was crossing the road on her way to her school and the treatment after the accident that went on for two years.

However, one day, her parents secretly brought her a wheel chair and took her out of the bed for the first time after the accident.

“Initially I was shy enough and told my parents that I don’t want this chair, however, once I went out on it, I found that through this, I can fulfill my dream,” she said.

With a smile and lost in her memories, she added that from that day, I continued my studies, passed my Senior Secondary exam in 2018 and also cleared Delhi Police exam.

Talking about her inspiration, Mor noted that she got inspiration from Deepa Mali, who also comes from the same state and the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games.