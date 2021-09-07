Fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi rise to 50 with one death

The number of fresh cases of Covid-19 rose to 50 on Tuesday from 32 on Monday with one death that occurred due to the deadly virus, according to the Delhi government’s latest health bulletin. The tests conducted during the past 24 hours numbered 69,932.

One fatality was reported after zero death consecutively for six days. The toll was now 25,083.

The bulletin showed that the positivity rate was 0.07 per cent. Thirty patients of the coronavirus were discharged by different hospitals after they recovered and tested negative.

The city had 386 active cases of Covid-19 and 95 such patients were getting treatment as home isolation cases.

A total of 12,015 hospital beds were reserved for coronavirus patients, but 11,778 beds were unoccupied.

The health bulletin pointed out that the city had 104 containment zones in all.

The count of people who got vaccinated during the last 24 hours was 1,62,767 and the cumulative number of the fully vaccinated persons having got both vaccine doses was 41,17,055.