Violence erupted in Darjeeling Hills when workers of the two factions of the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha clashed near Sonana near Kurseong in the Hills late this evening.

While the clash left four persons of both the sides injured, both the factions-one led by Bimal Gurung and the other by Binoy Tamang-pointed fingers at each other. It may be mentioned here that both the factions of the Morcha are in alliance with the Trinamool Congress.

The Gurung faction of the Morcha alleged that Mr Gurung’s convoy came under attack near Sonada allegedly perpetrated by a group men belonging the Tamang faction. On the other hand, the Tamang faction said it was Mr Gurung and his men who attacked Mahendra Pradhan, a leader of the Tamang faction.

“I was returning to Darjeeling when Mahendra Pradhan and his men attacked my convoy, in which Jokman Thapa sustained khukuri (sharp knife) injuries on his head,” Mr Gurung said. On the other hand, Mr Tamang, said: “It was Gurung and his men who attacked Pradhan.”

Mr Pradhan also later alleged that Mr Gurung personally attacked him.

It is learnt that both the factions have filed FIRs at the police station.