‘Four Engines, Zero Delivery’: AAP Hits Out at BJP Over Water Crisis

Stating that BJP’s so-called “four engines” of governance have all failed miserably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a fierce attack on the BJP-led administration after the court reprimanded the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) over the supply of sewage-contaminated water in East Delhi.

AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj said the BJP’s so-called “four engines” of governance have all failed miserably, unable to provide even clean drinking water to the people despite being in power for five months.

Advertisement

“Even areas that never saw dirty water before are now suffering. People are being forced to approach the courts because BJP’s Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs are simply not listening,” Saurabh Bharadwaj said, adding that the government’s indifference is leading to gross mistreatment of the public.

Advertisement

During a media interaction here today, the senior AAP leader said, “In Delhi today, why are people being forced to approach the High Court? Because neither BJP MLAs, nor their departments, nor their ministers, nor the Chief Minister are responding to people’s pleas. Areas that never received dirty water are now witnessing severe contamination.

“Even in my own home, we had replaced the water pipeline eight years ago and even upgraded the entire locality’s line. Not once did dirty water come through. But for the past 15 days, we have been getting filthy, sewer-mixed water.”

He exposed the biased behavior prevalent in BJP-run offices. “This is a disgraceful and filthy state of governance. When citizens visit a BJP MLA’s office with complaints, they are asked, ‘Whom did you vote for?’ They are told, ‘You belong to that party.’ Such political discrimination against the people of Delhi has never been witnessed before.”

He pointed out that the BJP is prioritizing propaganda over performance. “The BJP government is only interested in advertisements and chest-thumping. They didn’t bring in new buses — they simply painted the old ones and claimed them as theirs.

“They haven’t built any new health infrastructure — instead, they rebranded AAP’s Mohalla Clinics and now claim credit for them. Governments cannot run on whitewashing old work. They must deliver new work on the ground.”