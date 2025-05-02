Four engine-govt’s tall claims sank in first rain: AAP dig at BJP

Taking a dig at the BJP, the Opposition AAP said that the tall claims of the saffron party on minimizing waterlogging in Delhi sank in the first rain.

The national capital witnessed acute waterlogging in the aftermath of the rain and thunderstorms on Thursday.

Sharing a video of the road in front of the PWD office submerged in rainwater, the party said, “If this is the situation before the monsoon, what would happen when the rainy season arrives? When there was time, the disaster government did nothing. Now that Delhi is drowning, the ministers are busy posing for photographs.”

Noting that four people, including a mother and her three children, died in the first spell of rain, AAP’s Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote in an ‘X’ post, “This is the truth of Delhi’s four-engine government. After heavy rain and dust storm in Delhi-NCR, four people lost their lives. Even flight operations were disrupted.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi also posted a video on social media of Dhaula Kuan and the areas near Delhi Airport submerged in rainwater with a caption, “Are these the expectations that Delhi’s people had from the BJP’s four-engine government?”

“After the rain stopped, BJP’s PWD Minister Parvesh Verma was seen strolling along the areas with severe waterlogging in Delhi under his own government. The minister is now taking a morning stroll alongside the very drainwater that flowed from the BJP’s disaster government,” the party added.