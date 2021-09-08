Former AIADMK presidium chairman and poet Pulamaipithan passes away

Former AIADMK presidium chairman and Tamil poet, Pulamaipithan (86) passed away on Wednesday at a private nursing home.

He was a close associate of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister, Late M.G. Ramachandran. He was honoured with the Periyar award by the Tamil Nadu government and had penned hundreds of poems in Tamil.

Pulamaipithan had also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and as Arasai Kavignar (Poet Laureate) during the period of MG Ramachandran as Chief Minister.

He had vouched for the return of V.K. Sasikala into the AIADMK fold and she had also visited him at the hospital.

Pulamaipithan was a well-known votary of the Tamil Eelam cause.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin extended his condolences to the bereaved family. AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi. K. Palaniswami also expressed grief over the death of Pulamaipithan.