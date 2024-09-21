Unite to re-elect Kejriwal as CM in Assembly polls in Feb, says Atishi
Expressing gratitude to Kejriwal, Atishi thanked him for entrusting her with the significant responsibility of caring for the city's residents.
Following are the portfolios Chief Minister Atishi allocated to the new ministers in the Delhi government
Chief Minister Atishi
1. Public Works Department
2. Power
Advertisement
3. Education
4. Higher Education
5. Training & Technical Education
6. Public Relations Department
7. Revenue
8. Finance
9. Planning
10. Services
11. Vigilance
12. Water
13. Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs and all other portfolios not specifically allocated to any Minister
Saurabh Bhardwaj
1. Urban Development
2. Irrigation and Flood Control
3. Health
4. Industries
5. Art, Culture & Language
6. Tourism
7. Social Welfare
8. Cooperative
Gopal Rai
1. Development
2. General Administration Department
3. Environment, Forest and Wild Life
Kailash Gahlot
1. Home Department
2. Transport
3. Administrative Reforms
4. Information and Technology
5. Women and Child Development
Imran Hussain
1. Food and Supply
2. Election
Mukesh Ahlawat
1. Gurudwara Elections
2. SC and ST
3. Land and Building
4. Employment
5. Labour
Advertisement