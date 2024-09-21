Logo

# Cities

Following are the portfolios Chief Minister Atishi allocated to the new ministers in the Delhi government

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 21, 2024 9:09 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi

Chief Minister Atishi

1. Public Works Department

2. Power

3. Education

4. Higher Education

5. Training & Technical Education

6. Public Relations Department

7. Revenue

8. Finance

9. Planning

10. Services

11. Vigilance

12. Water

13. Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs and all other portfolios not specifically allocated to any Minister

Saurabh Bhardwaj

1. Urban Development

2. Irrigation and Flood Control

3. Health

4. Industries

5. Art, Culture & Language

6. Tourism

7. Social Welfare

8. Cooperative

Gopal Rai

1. Development

2. General Administration Department

3. Environment, Forest and Wild Life

 

Kailash Gahlot

1. Home Department

2. Transport

3. Administrative Reforms

4. Information and Technology

5. Women and Child Development

Imran Hussain

1. Food and Supply

2. Election

Mukesh Ahlawat

1. Gurudwara Elections

2. SC and ST

3. Land and Building

4. Employment

5. Labour

