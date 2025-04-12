Flight operations remain affected at Delhi airport due to inclement weather

A day after the inclement weather conditions, flight operations remained affected on Saturday as well, causing inconvenience to passengers due to the delays.

According to Flightradar24, a live flight-tracking website, 439 arrivals and 507 departures were delayed on Friday, while by Saturday noon, 40 percent of the departing flights from Delhi airport were delayed by an average of 44 minutes.

“Flight operations at the Delhi airport are improving; however, a few flights are still impacted due to last night’s weather conditions. Our on-ground teams and all stakeholders are working together to minimise any inconvenience to passengers,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a post on X.

In an advisory, IndiGo stated that ongoing air traffic congestion in Delhi is delaying take-offs and landing clearances. Due to the consequential impact, a few flights across the network have been affected.

In a statement, Air India said passengers flying to and from Delhi should expect potential disruptions due to heavy dusty winds forecast for Saturday between 5:30 pm and 9 pm.

“Similar weather conditions on Friday caused flight diversions and delays, with air traffic congestion continuing to affect operations on Saturday. Since disruptions have a cascading impact on flight schedules, we are making every effort to manage them effectively and minimise inconvenience, but some delays or changes may still occur,” it added.

Netizens took to social media and highlighted the delays. “I along with 200 more passengers suffered in Delhi Airport for a flight to Mumbai from 2.15 AM till now. No response from the Airlines, No one evening asking for water,” a user posted on X.