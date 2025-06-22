Five injured as truck jumps divider, hits car in Seelampur

Five people were injured when the driver of a speeding truck lost control of the vehicle, which jumped a divider and hit a car on 66 Foota Road in the Seelampur area of North East Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The driver of the offending vehicle was apprehended and the truck was also seized, it added.

According to the police, the injured — identified as Afsari (55), Noorie (27), Foolbi (25), Haseen (25), and Mehak (18) — were rushed to LNJP Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The Seelampur Police Station received a call regarding the accident around 12 am, and a team was rushed to the spot, the police said.

“The truck, coming from the direction of Sanatam Dharm Mandir, jumped the divider and hit the car coming from the opposite side,” an official said.

He added that a case under Section 281, 125 (rash driving & endangering life) was registered at Seelampur police station.

“The driver was arrested at the accident site and the vehicle was also seized,” the official said.