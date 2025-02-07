Five held for digital arrest scam involving Chinese firm

The Delhi Police on Friday apprehended five individuals in connection with a digital arrest scam involving a Chinese firm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Chaudhary said that based on the complaint of a retired defence personnel on the NCRP portal, he stated that he received a call regarding a non-bailable warrant issued by the Mumbai Court in a money laundering case.

The person was put under WhatsApp video surveillance on the pretext of investigation proceedings in a money laundering case and made to visit his bank to transfer Rs 15,00,000 from his bank account to another account provided by the fraudster, he said.

The accused person told him that he would refund the amount with interest to his bank account the next day. Convinced by this, he prematurely created an FD of Rs 15 lakh and sent it to the fraudster’s account.

Following this, he reported the incident to the police and an investigation into the matter was launched, the DCP said, adding that based on the bank account details, all five offenders were apprehended from Paharganj.

During sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime and revealed that he had been involved in the fraud for the last 5-6 months. He said he came into contact with one Abhishek Yadav, who told them that he could get him good benefits through online work, and was subsequently apprehended from Gwalior.

During the investigation, it transpired that he had supplied more than hundreds of accounts to the Chinese firm through Telegram, the police said.