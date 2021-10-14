Five held for bomb attack on Odisha BJP MLA

Police on Thursday arrested five miscreants who had allegedly hurled bombs at the car in which BJP’s chief whip in the Odisha assembly Mohan Charan Majhi was travelling in Keonjhar district on 10 October.

Majhi and his security officer were not injured in the incident but the lawmaker’s vehicle was partially damaged in the bomb attack.

Five accused persons were arrested today. They have confessed to the crime. Further investigation of the matter is underway; police said refusing to divulge further details.

The blast had occurred near Mandua area under the Keonjhar Town Police Station limits when the saffron party’s legislator was returning home after attending a labour union meeting. Majhi had lodged an FIR and had alleged that the motorcycle-borne miscreants hurled two handmade bombs at his vehicle.