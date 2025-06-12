Five arrested for murder of youth in Delhi’s Nangli

Five persons were arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old youth. The accused assaulted the youth on Wednesday in Delhi’s Nangli area in the outer north of the city.

The deceased, Sameer Khan, a resident of Saawan Park, was brutally attacked before being dumped at the side of the road by a group of five accused individuals, a police officer mentioned.

The cops have arrested Manish (43), Md. Sahil (22), Arjun (22), Pawan (18), and Sunny (23) in this case along with two cars, which were used to dump the body of the deceased, and one motorcycle used while committing the offense.

The bloodstained clothes as well as the wooden stick used to assault the deceased were also confiscated from their possession, an official mentioned.

“This incident came to light when a PCR call was received at Swaroop Nagar Police Station regarding an unidentified naked male body lying near Balaji Property, 10 Killa, 35-Foot Road, in front of Gayatri Gaushala in Nangli. A police team was immediately dispatched to the spot,” Hareshwar V. Swami, Deputy Commissioner of Police, asserted.

He continued by saying, “Upon reaching the scene, the police team found a male body with injuries on the head, hand, neck, and back.”

As part of the investigation, the CCTV footage of the vicinity of the crime scene was scanned, and the crime scene is being thoroughly analyzed to gather clues about the incident.

While probing into this case further, an eyewitness, who was with the deceased when the incident took place, was traced and examined.

Wherein he stated that, on Tuesday, while they were at a friend’s house, five persons, including Sahil and Manish, who were known to them, abducted and took them to Manish’s office.

He further mentioned that, there, the deceased was brutally assaulted over a monetary dispute. But when he tried to intervene, they threatened him and forced him to leave the spot with the assurance that the Khan would be released unharmed after they recovered their loan amount.

However, at around 12 am, the witness received a phone call from Sahil, saying that the deceased had been sent, but the victim never returned home.

With this lead, the team apprehended all five accused in this case, the DCP stated.