First session of eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly to commence on Monday, CAG reports to be tabled

After the newly-elected BJP government, the first session of the eighth legislative Assembly of Delhi is set to commence on Monday when the members will take oath followed by the election of the Speaker of the House. The CAG reports will also be tabled along with other important businesses during the three days between February 24- 27.

Newly-elected member Arvinder Singh Lovely, who has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker will perform the duties of the office of the speaker from the commencement of the meeting, while the newly-elected members will make and subscribe their oath and assurance as per the appropriate provisions.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be moving a motion for Vijender Gupta to be chosen as the Speaker of the House.

One of the important developments with regard to the newly-elected government’s first assembly session would be that 14 pending Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) reports on the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first assembly session, BJP MLAs held a meeting at the state unit office of the party where CM Gupta and the ministers were present along with Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Sachdeva has said that all the legislators discussed in the meeting how to go about and move forward with the development works in their respective assembly constituencies and transform the city into a Viksit Delhi.

He added that a discussion was held with regard to how the pains and problems of the people could be resolved and the government can move ahead in that direction.

Meanwhile, it is being said that the CAG reports are going to reveal the truth about various alleged corruption bids done in the past and expose those who have affected the public exchequer.