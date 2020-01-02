As many as 14 people including fire brigade personnel were injured after a building collapsed following an explosion in a factory that caught fire in West Delhi’s Peera Garhi on Thursday morning.

According to reports, a blast occurred during rescue operations causing the collapse of the factory building trapping several people, including fire brigade personnel under the debris.

13 of the 14 people injured are firemen who were carrying out rescue operations.

The fire department said they received a call around 4.23 am about a fire in the factory at Udoh Nagar area after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A total of 35 fire tenders are at the spot and rescue operations are underway. A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also at the spot.

Reports of any casualties were yet not available. Reason for the fire is not yet known.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a tweet, expressed concern over the fire incident in Peera Garhi and said that he is closely monitoring the situation.

On December 23, at least nine people were killed and 10 others injured after a massive fire broke out in a cloth warehouse in Northwest Delhi’s Kirari area shortly after midnight.

Earlier in the month, a massive blaze had broken out in a four-storey building comprising illegal factories in north Delhi’s congested Anaj Mandi area, killing 43 people.