Fire safety drill conducted at RML Hospital

A fire safety drill was conducted at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Fire Safety Week, being organised by the Union Health Ministry.

“A successful fire safety mock drill was organised today at RML Hospital. Fire Safety Week is being observed from April 21 to April 25 across the country,” the Health Ministry said.

During the drill, to promote safety awareness, staff, patients, and their relatives were informed about fire prevention measures. Fire extinguishers were demonstrated, and the ‘Red Code’ procedure was explained.

Notably, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Tuesday led the nationwide pledge ceremony on the theme of ‘Fire Safety in Health Facilities’ at Nirman Bhawan here, as part of the ongoing Fire Safety Week. She emphasised the need for fire safety planning, capacity building of all healthcare functionaries on hospital fire safety as well as the need to organise regular mock drills on fire preparedness as well as patient evacuation.

She also highlighted the need to develop a culture of safety at health facilities.

The Health Secretary urged all public and private health facilities to participate maximally in the activities and share the best practices with the Ministry to enhance and ensure fire safety across all health facilities in the country.