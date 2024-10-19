Fire in a West Delhi house, none injured

A fire broke out in domestic articles kept on the fourth floor of a house in West Delhi’s Pitampura area, said fire officials. However, there were no injuries in the incident, they added.

According to Delhi Fire Services, a fire related call was received at around 3:30 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames.

Meanwhile in another similar incident, a small incident of fire broke out in a temporary settlement in Old JNU campus area in South West Delhi. The police had received information about the fire and two fire tenders along with the local police reached the spot. Three jhuggi residents received minor injuries in the incident and were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. They were discharged after treatment.

Advertisement

Notably the recent incident comes after Friday’s incident wherein two people had died while four others were injured in a fire in a house in North East Delhi. The bodies were severely charred, and it is believed they died from asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation, said a police official.