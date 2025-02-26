Fire breaks out at two adjoining restaurants in Khan Market; no one injured

A fire erupted in the early hours of Saturday at two restaurants in Khan Market, South Delhi, said the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), on Monday.

According to a team of DFS, a distressed call was received at around 02:56 am at the Safdarjung fire station regarding the fire. Acting on the information, six tenders were dispatched immediately to the location to control the situation.

Upon reaching the spot, the team found two adjoining restaurants, OTB and SLY Grainy, ablaze. The firefighters took a while before dousing the flames, said the fire officials.

Luckily, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

According to Fire Department officials, the fire originated in a temporary bar and dining structures on the terrace of the OTB restaurant which spread to the SLY Grainy’s building and was confined primarily to the rooftop.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be unearthed.

Meanwhile, one of the Fire Department officials suspected that it could be due to an electric short circuit or faulty wiring in the temporary structure of the rooftop.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a fire broke out on the ground floor of a building in Dwarka, damaging two vehicles, a grocery shop, and several household items, with no casualties reported, said the DFS.