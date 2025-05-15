Fire breaks out at DU college; no casualty

A massive fire broke out in the library of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura on Thursday morning, police said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, they were alerted about the incident in the four-storey premises of the college, under Delhi University, to which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the blaze.

“The fire erupted at around 8.55 am and engulfed the college’s first, second, and third floors. Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames, and the fire was brought under control at around 9.40 am,” a DFS official said.

They further stated that no casualties have been reported yet although the cooling operation is still underway.

Furthermore, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he added.