Quick action by the fire department helped evacuate 38 people who were trapped on the third floor of a building at Anna Salai here when the fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

Fire force personnel from Triplicane, Madras High Court, Egmore, Anna Square, and Teynampet were pressed into service and the timely action saved the lives of several people.

Of the thirty-eight people evacuated from the third floor of the building, eight including a baby were rescued from the place using a sky lift. The remaining 30 including 12 women were evacuated by breaking open a door at the north side of the building.

Police were pressed into service to control the crowd as Anna Salai is one of the busiest roads in Chennai. Fire Force DGP, Karan Singha led the evacuation operations.

M.P. Sudhir, a businessman who was present at the adjacent building told IANS, “It was a miraculous escape for those who got evacuated. Fire force and police did a commendable job, otherwise, the situation would have been different.”