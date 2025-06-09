Fire at Trilokpuri Metro Station’s technical room on Pink Line disrupts train services

Train services were disrupted at the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro Station on the Pink Line after smoke was detected in one of the technical rooms, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received from the Trilokpuri Metro Station regarding a fire incident, and four fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.

The fire in the UPS panel at one of the metro station’s technical rooms was brought under control at 1:10 pm.

A Delhi Metro official stated that train services on Line-7 of the Pink Line (between Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar) were regulated on a small stretch since 11:20 am on Monday after smoke was detected in one of the technical rooms at the Trilok Puri Sanjay Lake Metro station.

Train services were regulated due to the disturbance in the signalling/AFC system at the station.

Trains approaching the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake Metro Station from both directions were running at a restricted speed of 25 KMPH due to the disturbance in the signalling system.

Train services operated smoothly on other sections of the Pink Line.

Centralised announcements were made at frequent intervals on the station premises and inside trains to keep passengers abreast of the situation.

The smoke was dissipated with the help of the Delhi Fire Service personnel, and efforts were underway to restore the signalling/AFC system in the affected section, the official added.