FIR against PWD official for using govt vehicle for election purpose

Delhi Police Tuesday said it has registered an FIR against a Public Works Department (PWD) official for using a government vehicle for political purpose therefore violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The FIR has been registered at Govind Puri police station in South East district following a complaint from the official concerned on January 8, regarding the violation of MCC and using a government vehicle for political purposes, the police said.

“The offence invites action against the said official Sanjay Kumar, Executive Engineer, South East road division. As per the content of the complaint, prima facie an offence under section 223 a (when a person knowingly disobeys an order that has been lawfully given by a public servant) of BNS has been registered,” the FIR stated.

The FIR was followed after a complaint that was initially made in the Govindpuri Police Station by the returning officer against CM Atishi, alleging the use of a government vehicle for political purposes on January 7. Following a detailed investigation, the police registered the FIR against a PWD official for using a government vehicle for election campaigning.

Criticising this move, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, “Their leaders openly distribute money, sarees, blankets, gold chains etc, get fake votes made, yet not even an FIR is registered. But an FIR was immediately registered against Chief Minister Atishi ji. AAP is fighting against the entire system. This rotten system has to be changed and cleaned together with the people. Both BJP and Congress are part of the same rotten system”.