Female student leaps to death from Zakir Hussain College building

A 20-year-old female student has committed suicide by jumping off the roof of Zakir Hussain college building. The incident, which happened on Monday evening, sent a shock wave in the college.

The victim was at once rushed to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, where she was declared dead.

After receiving the information about the incident at around 8.09 pm, a police team of the Kamla Market police station rushed to the spot and found that the body of the girl was already shifted to LNJP Hospital by College staff and students.

According to a police official, the deceased has been identified as Vishakha, a resident of Gannaur, Haryana. She was a second year student in the college and was pursuing her Bachelor of Arts, Political Science (Honours).

A suicide note has also been recovered from her pocket in which she has not blamed any one for her suicide. The postmortem of the body was conducted on Tuesday and the body has been handed over to her family members.

During initial interrogation with the family, it was revealed that the deceased was going through depression. Police are interrogating her friends, classmates along with faculties to ascertain the actual reason for this extreme step.

Proceeding under section 174 CrPC has been initiated.