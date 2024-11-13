Female agent arrested for forging Indian documents to send Nepalese nationals abroad

A 28-year-old female agent, part of a larger syndicate, was arrested for forging Indian documents for Nepalese nationals, arranging Indian passports, and facilitating their travel abroad to earn quick money.

The syndicate’s activities came to light when two passengers, Dinesh and Shyam, both holding Indian passports, arrived at IGI Airport in February. During document verification, they were found to be Nepalese nationals who had fraudulently obtained Indian passports.

A case was subsequently registered at the IGIA Police Station under sections of the IPC, Public Premises Act, and Foreigners Act, and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, the detainee revealed that they sought to go abroad to earn a better income, as wages in Nepal were reportedly low. With a friend’s assistance, they traveled to West Bengal, where they met Suban Subba, who promised to arrange their journey and Indian documentation for a fee of Rs 10 lakh.

Subba, in collaboration with another associate, prepared fake Aadhaar and Voter ID cards for them and booked their tickets. However, the authorities at IGI Airport intercepted them.

Based on their statements, the police conducted raids across West Bengal, leading to the arrests of Suban and another associate, Anil. The alleged syndicate leader, Tabassum, was also arrested in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Under sustained interrogation, Tabassum confessed to her involvement, revealing that she partnered with agent Anil and, together, they began duping people with promises of overseas opportunities.

She further disclosed that she, Anil Lama, and Suban Subba forged Indian documents for the Nepalese nationals’ journey to Cambodia, charging Rs 10 lakh for the service, of which she received Rs 3 lakh.

Police stated that investigations are ongoing to identify other associates involved in the syndicate.