Family feud leads to firing, 3 held in Dwarka

Three people were arrested for firing upon a relative following a family feud in South-West Delhi’s Dwarka area, Police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on September 18, when the police received a call at Police station Jaffarpur, Dwarka that firing had taken place.

Following the call, a team rushed to the spot and recovered an empty shell and the person injured in the incident was admitted to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital.

The complainant told cops that a person named Chirag had fired upon him with the intention to kill him. He further said that both he and Chirag are distant relatives and both the families are involved in a conflict.

Based on the complaint, the police nabbed Chirag along with his two associates, Rohit and Deepak.The weapon along with a bullet which was used in the commission of the crime was also recovered from their possession, the police said.