Failed to keep Rs 2.5 k promise, at least deliver free cylinder for Holi: Atishi to BJP govt

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly (LoP) Atishi, while pulling up the BJP for not honouring its poll promise of providing Rs 2,500 honorarium to women in the city on Tuesday, demanded that the ruling party should at least offer a free LPG cylinder to the women before Holi as per their electoral promise.

Addressing a press conference, the AAP leader said, “BJP had promised a free LPG cylinder to each Delhi household on Holi and Diwali. Holi is on March 14, barely three days away. Women across Delhi are waiting for their free cylinders. Many are visiting AAP MLAs’ offices, asking when they would receive the free cylinder.”

Dubbing the saffron party’s electoral promises as hollow, she claimed, “Not just Delhi but the entire nation is watching the BJP. People want to know whether Modi’s guarantees are genuine or lies. The first guarantee of Rs 2,500 for women has already proven false. Now, the nation is waiting to see if the free cylinder promise would also turn out to be a “jumla”. If Delhi’s women do not receive free cylinders on Holi, it will confirm that PM Modi’s election guarantees are nothing but deception.”

Notably, AAP workers gathered at the party’s headquarters with posters shaped like LPG cylinders which read, ‘Rs 2,500 was a lie.