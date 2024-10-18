Expert attributes untreated toxic waste to froth floating on the surface of Yamuna in Delhi

A thick layer of toxic froth floating on the surface of the River Yamuna becomes a common concern every year ahead of the Chhath Puja. The thick white layer has been visible near the Kalindi Kunj barrage area on the Delhi-Noida border for the last two days.

An expert has cited the discharge of untreated and partially treated waste dumped into the river as the root cause of the problem.

P K Joshi, professor at the School of Environmental Sciences, JNU said the untreated waste discharged into the river contains high concentrations of chemicals, heavy metals, and phosphate-based detergents. Post-monsoon, when the water level in Yamuna recedes, its dilution capacity reduces bringing down the oxygen levels in the water. This results in such froth floating on the surface of the river.

The toxic waste does not only harm the common people but it also significantly damages the marine culture of the river, he added.

On the remedial measures, Joshi suggested that the government should take steps to stop the dumping of toxic sewer discharge and industrial waste into the river and enforce Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) norms for industries.

Additionally, the wetland areas around the bank of the river should be increased to manage the flow of the river.

Effective monsoon water management and integrated river basin management are also essential to stop the degradation of the water body.

Notably, the pollution issue has drawn criticism from the political parties but little has been done by the government to address this issue.