Eloped with boyfriend from Kurukshetra, teenager rescued in North East Delhi

A 17-year-old girl, who had eloped with his boyfriend from Kurukshetra in Haryana, was rescued from a hotel in the Mansarovar Park area of North East Delhi’s Shahdara.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said some people visited the Mansarovar Park police station with a complaint that a girl, along with a boy named Gill, eloped from Kurukshetra. Citing the location of the girl’s mobile phone, they claimed she was present in the area.

After receiving the complaint, a police team, assigned with the task of tracing out the girl, searched all the hotels in the area and zeroed in on at a hotel the girl had checked in, along with her boyfriend, the previous night, the official said.

The DCP said a case had already been registered in the matter by a concerned state police station in Kurukshetra.

The cops said that the girl, rather than seeking action against the abductor, denied that she was kidnapped. What’s more, she clarified that she checked in at the hotel of her own accord.

Meanwhile, the MLA from Rohtas Nagar constituency, Jitendra Mahajan, along with his supporters, visited the hotel and demanded action on the matter. The DCP tried to pacify him with an assurance of appropriate action but he sat in protest at the site demanding action against the owner of the hotel.