Electricity and water subsidies are electoral stunts of AAP: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party’s promise of subsidies on electricity and water, stating that they are nothing more than electoral stunts, and are not genuine welfare schemes.

Sachdeva claimed that in Punjab, the AAP has stopped the electricity subsidy of Rs 3 per unit, forcing over 11 lakh consumers to buy expensive electricity, he alleged.

The Delhi BJP chief further claimed this price hike will primarily affect the middle-class consumers in Punjab, and added that the AAP government in the northern state has also increased VAT on petrol and diesel.

The BJP leader warned the people of Delhi, claiming that they should now be ready for a similar situation, where they could lose electricity subsidies and face a rise in VAT on petrol and diesel.

Sachdeva added that under the pretext of increasing revenue in Punjab, subsidies have been reduced and VAT has been raised.

Soon, Delhi may experience the same, with electricity subsidies being cut and VAT on fuel being increased under some excuse, the saffron party’s city unit chief claimed.

Sachdeva further said that current electricity subsidies in Delhi are merely a show, and in reality, all sections of society are suffering from the exorbitant charges levied in their electricity bills under PPAC and other surcharges, he claimed.

From slum dwellers to bungalow owners, everyone is receiving inflated bills,’ the BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at the AAP, Sachdeva mentioned that while it’s possible the Kejriwal government might offer some election freebies prior to the Delhi Assembly polls, and added claiming that people should be aware, once the elections are over, so will the freebies.