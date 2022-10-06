Elderly woman falls into open drain, dies

An elderly woman tragically died in Delhi after falling into an open drain on the footpath in Sector-13 of Dwarka. The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday evening.

As the woman fell into the drain, information about the incident was immediately passed on to the Dwarka North police station and some passersby tried to rescue her.

On the information, a police team rushed to the spot where it was found that the lid of the drain was found open. At once, the victim was taken out and admitted to a nearby hospital where she was died due to severe head injury. Further, the body was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harshvardhan has identified the deceased as Sudha Devi (60).

According to the DCP, a PCR call was received at the Dwarka North police station regarding the befalling of an elderly woman into a drain in the area of sector-13, Dwarka near Reliance Fresh. It came to notice at the spot that the lid of the drain on the footpath was left open after cleaning and the victim, while walking through it, fell into the pit.

A case of ‘causing death by negligence’ has been registered at the police station and investigation has been initiated. Further legal action is being taken.