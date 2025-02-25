Eighth Delhi Assembly Session extended by two days

The first session of the Eighth Delhi Assembly has been extended until March 3 to complete pending legislative work.

According to the Delhi Assembly Speaker, the session has been extended by two days with the approval of the house members.

The session, initially scheduled to conclude on February 27, will now also be held on February 28 and March 3.

The extension aims to accommodate discussions on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, as several members are yet to participate in the deliberations.

On Tuesday, AAP MLAs were suspended due to their alleged unconstitutional conduct and disruptions during the Lieutenant Governor’s address.

The Speaker stated that the AAP legislators’ behavior during the LG’s address was inappropriate and witnessed by all.

The suspension applies to February 25, 27, and 28, meaning the suspended MLAs will not be allowed to participate in the Assembly proceedings on February 27 and 28.