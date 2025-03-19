Eight Nigerians among 10 foreign nationals staying in Delhi illegally sent for deportation

In a major crackdown on illegally staying foreign nationals, the Delhi Police have got their hands on 10 immigrants residing in areas of Delhi-NCR, it said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh said they received a tip-off regarding a group of foreigners overstaying in India without a valid visa. Acting upon the information, a team was dispatched to the reported areas of the suspect, he said.

Advertisement

Amid probe, a team conducted the raids meticulously that led to the nabbing of the offenders, Singh added.

Advertisement

However, upon further inquiry, the team found that the detained foreigners were from different countries. Eight of them are from Nigeria while two others are from Ghana and Ivory Coast, the DCP added further.

On the next course of action, the official said, “The detainees will be produced before the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office).”

The DCP further said that the offenders have been sent to a detention center to initiate proceedings for their deportation under the relevant laws.

Last year, following the LG’s directive, the police conducted a two-month-long crackdown on illegal immigrants residing unlawfully in the national capital, Singh stated.