ECI serves notices on Ghanshyam Tiwari-led Bharat Vahini Party and eight other parties in Rajasthan

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, has issued show cause notices to some inactive political parties as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking an explanation for their continued registration.

An official statement on Friday said that the notices have been issued to political parties that have not fielded any candidates in Lok Sabha, State Assembly, or by-elections during the last six years (since 2019).

According to the CEO, Delhi, although these parties are registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, they have not participated in any electoral activities in recent years, suggesting that they are no longer functioning as per the provisions of the Act.

Hence, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and Section 29A of the RP Act, 1951, the poll panel has initiated the process to delist such parties from the list of registered political parties.

Therefore, the CEO has requested all concerned parties to submit their response within the stipulated time, clarifying why their names should not be removed from the list.

The total number of 27 such parties have been sent these notices by the Delhi CEO office.

The election office says that if no reply is received within the given time, it will be presumed that the party has nothing to say on the matter, and the commission will proceed with appropriate action without any further notice.

The ECI has given concerned parties an opportunity to present their side before any final action is taken, and they may submit their representation in writing, duly signed by the party President or General Secretary under oath, along with all supporting documents the party wishes to rely upon.

All such documents must reach the office of the CEO Delhi by July 18.

Additionally, the hearing date for the concerned parties has been fixed for 15 July 2025, and the party’s concerned official of chief must appear in person on the given date.

In case, there is no reply received within time, it will be assumed that the party has no response, and the Commission will pass appropriate orders accordingly, with no further notice, the Delhi election office stated.