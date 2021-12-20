EC delegation on three-day visit to Goa from today, to review preparedness ahead of Assembly polls

Follow Us:
Goa is slated to go to Assembly elections early next year.

ANI | Panaji | December 20, 2021 10:25 am

Election Commission of India. (File Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS)

A high-level team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will embark on a three-day visit to Goa from Monday to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls.

“The ECI team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will today visit Goa on three-day from December 20 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections, due in February 2022,” Chief Electoral Officer, Goa Kunal Singh told ANI.

