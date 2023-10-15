Logo

Logo

# Delhi

Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors felt across NCR after magnitude 3.1 quake in Faridabad

Delhi and the surrounding national capital region was jolted by strong tremors after an earthquake of magnitude 4 struck the region.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 15, 2023 4:38 pm

Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors felt across NCR after magnitude 3.1 quake in Faridabad

Representational image (Photo: IStock)

Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors jolted Delhi and National Capital Region after an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck near Faridabad in Haryana. The epicenter of the earthquake was said to be around 13 km from Faridabad.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km. It struck at 4.08 PM local time.

While the earthquake was of a considerably low intensity, it’s tremors were felt strong as people ran out of their homes and offices.

Advertisement

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month, tremors were also felt in Delhi after a strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal.

Tremors of that earthquake were also felt across Haryana, UP and some parts of Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Delhi

Meet in Delhi on advancing Metro traffic

The aim of the conference was to learn about the various approaches used for passenger demand forecasting around the world and to improve the accuracy of the process that is being used in India.