Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors felt across NCR after magnitude 3.1 quake in Faridabad

Earthquake in Delhi: Strong tremors jolted Delhi and National Capital Region after an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck near Faridabad in Haryana. The epicenter of the earthquake was said to be around 13 km from Faridabad.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 10 km. It struck at 4.08 PM local time.

While the earthquake was of a considerably low intensity, it’s tremors were felt strong as people ran out of their homes and offices.

Advertisement

The tremors of the earthquake were also felt in some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month, tremors were also felt in Delhi after a strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Nepal.

Tremors of that earthquake were also felt across Haryana, UP and some parts of Uttarakhand.