Early morning rain lashes Delhi; waterlogging leads to traffic jams

The national capital woke to heavy rainfall which brought much needed respite from humidity, bringing a considerable drop in the mercury levels on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a yellow alert for two days — Wednesday and Thursday — which predicts moderate rainfall on both days.

Thanks to the downpour, the temperature dropped 2.5 points. The IMD recorded the maximum temperature at 33.8 degree Celsius while the minimum settled at 24.8 degrees C.

The Meteorological Department recorded 27 mm rainfall. With 80 mm of rainfall, Pusa area recorded the highest amount of rain while Pitampura area saw 73mm saturation.

Along with the sharp drop in mercury, the rain brought back severe waterlogging and traffic congestion during the office hours adding to the woes of the commuters as well as the residents in several parts of Delhi.

Following the rain, the Delhi Traffic Police sounded several traffic alerts on its social media handle.

In a post on X, it stated that traffic was affected on the Outer ring in the carriageway from Vikaspuri to Peeragarhi due to waterlogging.

Another post mentioned that traffic was affected on Ring road at IP flyover due to waterlogging.

Several other places including Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh Chatta Rail Chowk and Nigam Bodh Ghat also faced severe waterlogging.

Zakhira underpass also faced waterlogging due to which traffic was stopped on Vir Banda Bairagi marg.

Due to the rain and gusty winds, a tree got uprooted near Haryana Maitri bhawan in Rani bagh area which affected the traffic flow. Several factories in the Udyog Nagar area reported Dampness due to the collection of rainwater.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 26-year old UPSC aspirant died due to electrocution in Patel Nagar area. According to a police official, the student had touched an iron gate, with electricity running through it, for support to avoid a waterlogged road.

In June, Delhi witnessed 228 mm of rainfall, which broke the record of 88 years of rainfall in 24 hours. This resulted in severe waterlogging at prime locations in Lutyens Delhi as well as the outskirts of Central Delhi.

Last year, during monsoon season, several low-lying areas in the Yamuna floodplains also recorded severe flooding. The flood water reached even the premises of the Red Fort and the Outer Ring Road area resulting in the displacement of several households living around these areas.