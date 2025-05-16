Dwarka school turns 32 expelled students away defying DoE directives

The parents of the 32 expelled students claimed on Friday that the school authorities once again deployed bouncers to deny them entry into the school premises despite directives from the Directorate of Education (DoE) for their reinstatement.

A video of the school gate with four male and two female bouncers vetting students is in circulation on social media.

The parents alleged that almost all the 32 children were turned away from the school in defiance of clear orders from the Education Department.

This development came a day after the DoE ordered the school authorities to immediately reinstate the affected students and ensure that they are not discriminated against over non-payment of unapproved fee hikes.

The directives issued by the DoE late Thursday evening after the parents approached the Delhi High Court points out that the school violated court orders that bar the schools from effecting an unauthorised increase in fee and prohibits them from discriminating against students over fee disputes. The department specifically instructed DPS Dwarka to revoke the earlier communication removing the 32 students and to ensure that no child is harassed or denied education.

The parents had moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of their wards amid the ongoing row over fee hike at DPS Dwarka and sought its takeover by the government and lieutenant governor in the capital. They allege that the school has arbitrarily removed 32 students from its rolls without prior notice or reasonable justification, violating both the court’s order and the fundamental principles of natural justice.

Many of these students are currently in Class X, having already completed the pre-registration process for their board examinations while in Class IX. The timing of their expulsion, in the middle of an academic year, is particularly damaging, jeopardizing their education and emotional well-being.