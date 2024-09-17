DUSU launches university special bus services in DU

Ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the incumbent union launched a university special bus service in the North Campus of the Delhi university (DU) fulfilling a key promise of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) made during the last elections.

The bus service was launched by DUSU President Tushar Dedha, Secretary Aprajita, Joint Secretary Sachin Baisla along with Delhi University Proctor, Professor Rajni Abbi, Deputy Proctor Dr Saurabh and other university officials.

The union said the reinstatement of the special bus service was possibe with the allocation from the DUSU Fund of Rs 70 lakh of last three years to the university for the purchase and operation of buses.

Speaking on the move, DUSU President Tushar Dedha said, “Reinstatement of U-special buses has been a longstanding demand of the ABVP to ensure accessible and affordable transportation for students of Delhi University”.

DUSU Secretary Aprajita said, “As promised in our manifesto, we have launched U-special buses today through our special DUSU fund. This initiative is a testament to ABVP’s commitment to its promises and never-ending service to students of Delhi University.”

DUSU Joint Secretary Sachin Baisla said, “Our list of promises are not just on paper, we are an organisation which is devoted to serve the students 365 days a year”.