Dreaded sharpshooter, involved in half dozen cases, nabbed

A sharpshooter associated with a gang and involved in over half a dozen cases, was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Lokesh, resident of Najafgarh was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases including an assault case of a minor. In the first case, the accused, along with his associates, had fired upon his rival gang member and had been evading court proceedings, according to the police.

In another case, the accused had abducted and sexually assaulted a minor girl at his home for several days. During interrogation, the accused had confessed his involvement in the case.

The cops said they received secret information that a desperate gangster, sharp-shooter of a notorious gang, will come to meet someone in Dharampura, Najafgarh. A trap was laid and he was apprehended.

Police revealed that the accused was a drug addict, and he came in contact with a Bahadurgarh based gangster and started working for him. In 2018, he along with his associates fired upon an individual and ran away.

They added that the accused used to supply illegal alcohol and was currently employed as a driver in the health department of MCD.

The accused has been previously involved in seven cases at various police stations of Delhi.