Dreaded absconder held by Delhi Police

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit of Delhi Police has nabbed an absconding criminal for an attempted murder case from Palam village, an area in South West Delhi, a police official said on Monday.

The dreaded absconder, identified as Jaibir Shokeen, a resident of Deenpur Village, Najafgarh, has 13 criminal cases against him, including an attempt to murder, an Arms act violation, cheating, and trespassing in property disputes.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam, a complaint was registered at Palam Village police station, wherein it was reported that the victim, Ritesh, was severely assaulted by Shokeen along with three of his accomplices. After pinning him down, they all fled the spot, leaving the victim in a critical state.

DCP Gautam said that, acting upon the information, a team was dispatched, leading to the arrest of all the accused except Shokeen. Subsequently, it was found that he had evaded his arrest and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

While investigating the case further, the police gathered the whereabouts of the suspect through local intels, tracing his location in Palam Village. On the tip-off received, a team was deployed at the suspected area, which got its hands on Shooken, the DCP added.

During interrogation, Shokeen confessed that he was hired by Narendra to eliminate his neighbor Amit. As per the planning, he received info about Amit’s arrival at Palam Railway Station.

He further mentioned that he, along with his accomplices, reached the location, seizing the right moment to execute the plan. However, he mistakenly targeted Ritesh and brutally beat him up.

Amid the probe, it transpired that he initially worked as a property dealer. However, Shooken turned to a criminal under the influence of gangsters, continuing his criminal activities.

The investigation into the case is underway, and efforts are being made to solve further clues, DCP Gautam stated.