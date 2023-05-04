Dr R Narayan takes over as director, CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar

Dr Ramanuj Narayan, has taken over the charge as the Director of CSIR- IMMTBhubaneswar.

Dr. Ramanuj took over the charge from Dr. G Narahari Sastry, who was in additional charge of the institute besides being the Director of CSIR-NEIST Jorhat.

Dr. Sastry said, It was my pleasure to be a part of this institute. This is indeed a great time for CSIR IMMT as it is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee and also hosted the prestigious G20 summit recently. I am happy to handover the responsibility to a young and energetic researcher like Dr. Ramanuj. He is a well accomplished scientist balancing both academic and transnational work. With his vast experience, he will take the name of CSIR – IMMT to a great high.

Dr Ramanuj Narayan said, I am very happy to take the charge from my Guru Dr. Sastry. More than 100 scientists along with technical, administration and support staff are putting their committed efforts towards serving the industrial and academic services for sustainable solutions.