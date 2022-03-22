Dr. Karan Singh’s son Vikramaditya quits Congress

Vikramaditya Singh, the son of veteran Congress leader Dr. Karan Singh, on Tuesday quit the Congress saying that the party “remains disconnected with ground realities”.

In a brief letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Vikramaditya said he was resigning from primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

“It is my belief that the INC is unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he wrote.

“My position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party. @INCIndia remains disconnected with ground realities”, Vikramaditya tweeted.

Vikramaditya, who is grandson of Jammu and Kashmir’s last princely ruler, Maharaja Hari Singh, had earlier in 2017 resigned from PDP and also his seat in the Legislative Council accusing the PDP leadership of discriminating with Jammu.

Vikramaditya said that after joining the Congress in 2018, he had expressed his views openly in support of several issues or events that have not aligned with the stand of the Congress. He warned that unless the Congress leadership is dynamic and willing to adapt to changing public sentiments and aspirations, “it is only a matter of time before it fades away”.

Vikramaditya quitting Congress was being speculated after his brother-in-law Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia resigned from the party to join BJP and become minister for civil aviation.

Madhavrao Scindia’s daughter Chitrangada is married to Vikramaditya.

Vikramaditya’s daughter Mriganka in 2017 married Nirvan Singh, the grandson of Captain Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab and of Patiala Royal dynasty, who quit Congress and floated his own party to contest the recent Punjab elections in alliance with BJP.

https://www.thestatesman.com/cities/delegates-33-foreign-companies-attending-jk-investment-summit-1503053782.html