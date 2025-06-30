DPCC resumes CTE, CTO approvals for 25 industrial clusters under Master Plan: Sirsa

Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday announced that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has resumed processing Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) applications for 25 notified industrial clusters across the national capital. The approval process had been pending under the Master Plan of Delhi 2021 (MPD-2021).

He stated that this long-pending environmental regulatory mechanism, which had been on hold since 2023, has now been reinitiated. The move follows the department’s communication that new timelines for redevelopment are under active consideration by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and that redevelopment in industrial areas will proceed accordingly.

“This is not just an administrative clearance but a roadmap for cleaner, greener, and compliant industries in Delhi. With consent applications now being processed, we are ensuring that no industrial activity bypasses environmental checks. It is a significant milestone under our Environment Action Plan 2025,” said Sirsa.

The DPCC will monitor compliance with pollution control norms, including effluent and water treatment, air and dust suppression using modern systems, plastic and e-waste management protocols, and noise and hazardous waste regulations.

“Ensuring environmental compliance through redevelopment and consent mechanisms is not a one-time fix; it is an ongoing system of accountability,” he added.